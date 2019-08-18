View 4 pics | Back to story

Peter Fonda dies at 79: his sister Jane, Salma Hayek and more heartbroken stars pay tribute

Acclaimed actor Peter Fonda passed away on Friday, August 16 at the age of 79 due to respiratory failure caused by lung cancer. Adding his own counter-cultural legacy to the Fonda dynasty, the two-time Oscar nominee is fondly remember by tinseltownies everywhere.

First and foremost, his ever-modish older sister Jane Fonda released a heartfelt statement in his honor upon news breaking. “He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family,” she said. “I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing."

“So sad to lose my friend and the star of the movie I directed for showtime ‘the Maldonado miracle,’” Salma Hayek wrote along with a sweet shot of them. “I feel so lucky that our paths crossed.” Many other stars paid tribute as well, remembering the talent for his kindness.

Born in New York City to screen legend Henry Fonda and Frances Ford Seymour, Peter carried on the family business. He was widely known for his starring role as Wyatt in 1969’s Easy Rider, which he also co-produced and co-scripted. Most recently, he was in pre-production on a movie called Skate God, which is slated for a 2020 release. Peter was father to Bridget and Justin Fonda, and married to Margaret “Parky” DeVogelaere. Our hearts go out to the Fonda family and all those celebrating Peter’s life.

