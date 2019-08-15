View 3 pics | Back to story

Reflecting on her own separation heartache, Diane Guerrero opens up about mass deportations
Diane Guerrero was one of 200 Latinx celebrities that penned a letter in support of the Latinx communty.

“This piece is to remind us of our shared humanity,” Diane said. “We don’t have to look far to see what family separation and hateful rhetoric is doing to the people in our country. If we do not act, we will be complicit in one of history’s greatest tragedies.” 

The Orange is the New Black actress has experienced her own heartbreak with deportation when her family was sent back to Colombia when she was just 14. 

