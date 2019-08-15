View 3 pics | Back to story

Sophie Turner and Nick Jonas pen sweet messages to Joe Jonas on his 30th birthday

...
Sophie Turner and Nick Jonas pen sweet messages to Joe Jonas on his 30th birthday
You're reading

Sophie Turner and Nick Jonas pen sweet messages to Joe Jonas on his 30th birthday

1/3
Elsa Pataky made husband Chris Hemsworth a gift fit for Thor himself
Next

Elsa Pataky made husband Chris Hemsworth a gift fit for Thor himself
Sophie Turner sweet message for Joe Jonas
© @sophieturner

Sophie Turner sweet message for Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner shared a special shout out for her husband Joe Jonas on his 30th birthday. 

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas birthday wish
© @kevinjonas

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas birthday wish

The birthday boy got love from his big brother Kevin and younger brother Nick. 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
© @sophiet

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe and Sophie got married for the second time during a ceremony in France earlier this year. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries