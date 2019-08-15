Photographic proof Eva Mendes does not age

View Galleries
-
Luis Miguel parties with Princess Märtha Louise in Spain
Princess Märtha Louise’s star-filled summer continues. The Norwegian royal recently stayed at Antonio Banderas’ Marbella home, where she partied...
-
Ashley Graham celebrates ninth wedding anniversary with 'surprise' pregnancy announcement: Watch
Ashley Graham is a model mom-to-be! The 31-year-old is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin. The former Sports Illustrated cover model...
-
Antonio Banderas hosted this European royal at his Marbella home
Antonio Banderas recently played host to a royal guest. The Zorro star, 59, opened the doors of his Marbella home to Princess Märtha Louise and her...
-
Grace Kelly's granddaughter traces her footsteps with special trip: 'I can feel her spirit'
Princess Grace’s granddaughter is following in her footsteps. After attending the royal wedding of her cousin Louis Ducruet in Monaco, Jazmin Grace...
-
Spanish Opera singer Plácido Domingo responds to harassment allegations
Renowned opera singer Plácido Domingo is calling allegations that he sexually harassed nine women “inaccurate.” One dancer and eight singers,...