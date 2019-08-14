View 3 pics | Back to story
Antonio Banderas hosted this European royal at his Marbella home

Antonio Banderas hosted this European royal at his Marbella home
Antonio Banderas hosted this European royal at his Marbella home

Antonio Banderas opened the doors of his Marbella home to Princess Märtha Louise and her boyfriend Shaman Durek.

The Norwegian royal, 47, was in town to be honored at the Spanish actor’s Starlite Gala, which raises funds for charitable causes.

Märtha was presented with a humanitarian award at the philanthropic event on August 11.

