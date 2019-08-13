Spanish Opera singer Plácido Domingo responds to harassment allegations

View Galleries
Dascha Polanco fearlessly shows off her 'ripples' in powerful body image post
Dascha Polanco is embracing her body, and wants others to do the same. The Orange Is the New Black star, 36, posted an untouched picture of herself in...
Priyanka Chopra says she shines more with her J-Sisters
Priyanka Chopra is singing her J-Sisters’ praises. The Indian beauty, 37, opened up about sisters-in-law Danielle Jonas, 32, and Sophie Turner, 23,...
Royal vacation album: Personal photos of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar from their summer travels
What Beyoncé does and doesn't do as a parent
When it comes to raising her children, Beyoncé has taken after her own mother Tina Knowles Lawson. Tina opened up to Us Weekly about her...
Princess Stephanie's wedding speech to son Louis and daughter-in-law Marie will make you cry
Princess Stephanie could not be happier for her son Louis Ducruet and his new bride Marie Chevallier. Following the couple’s royal wedding, Grace...