Nick Jonas loves it when wife Priyanka Chopra does this

View Galleries
-
The J-sisters Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle were out in full force to support their boys in Miami
Happiness began last night in Miami as Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas took to the stage for their long-awaited Happiness Begins tour which kicked off the...
-
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are looking to drop $20 million on new home
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are moving out and moving up. Mr. and Mrs. Jonas are reportedly in the market for a new home and they have quite the...
-
Priyanka Chopra is all-smiles celebrating her b-day in Miami with Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra reached a whole new level of extra celebrating her birthday in Miami with her husband, Nick Jonas. In honor of her 37th birthday,...
-
Nick Jonas is a full-time husband and part-time photographer during vacay with Priyanka Chopra
-
Burnin' Up: The Jonas Brothers and their wives stun at 'Chasing Happiness' premiere
It's always a party when the Jonas Brothers attend a Hollywood event and bring their wives as plus ones (please see them totally fangirling at the...