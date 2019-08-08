View 6 pics | Back to story

Blake Lively has a new fashion series gig on the small screen and we're excited

...
Blake Lively has a new fashion series gig on the small screen and we're excited
You're reading

Blake Lively has a new fashion series gig on the small screen and we're excited

1/6
The J-sisters Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle were out in full force to support their boys in Miami
Next

The J-sisters Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle were out in full force to support their boys in Miami
Blake Lively
© Getty Images

Blake Lively

Blake Lively is returning to the small screen to star in a new fashion series.

Blake Lively
© Getty Images

Blake Lively

It’s been announced the 31-year-old star signed a deal with Amazon Studios where she’ll be collaborating on a couple of projects.

Blake Lively
© Getty Images

Blake Lively

While we have yet to learn the name of the show and details about her character, we do know the upcoming series is set in New York and has a fashion element.

Head of the streaming service, Jen Salke, told Deadline: “It took a long time but we just closed a deal with Blake… and we’re talking and developing a show.” She continued, “It’s not ready. It’s set in New York, there’s a fashion component.”

Gossip Girl
© Getty Images

Gossip Girl

Since Gossip Girl ended in 2012, Blake has been focusing on her film career. Recently, it came to light that the CW series which gave life to characters like Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick), and Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) among others is making a comeback on HBO with a 10-episode reboot.

Blake Lively Gossip Girl
© Getty Images

Blake Lively Gossip Girl

In April 2017, she spoke to Variety on whether she’d be up for playing Serena again. "It sort of all depends," Blake said. "Would I do seven years of the show? No, because it's hard work and I've got my babies, and I don't want to be away from them that much. But I've just learned in life you never say never.”

Blake Lively
© Getty Images

Blake Lively

The mother-of-two, who is currently pregnant with her and Ryan Reynolds’ third child, is also taking in the lead role for the film adaptation of The Rhythm Section, which is set to premiere later this year.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries