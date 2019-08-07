View 3 pics | Back to story

Millie Bobby Brown looks unrecognizable for new role

Millie Bobby Brown looks unrecognizable for new role
Millie Bobby Brown looks unrecognizable for new role

Who will play Selena Quintanilla in Netflix's new series: our top picks
Millie Bobby Brown unveils new long hairstyle for Enola Holmes movie
© Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown unveils new long hairstyle for Enola Holmes movie

The Stranger Things actress recently debuted a new look for her role in the upcoming Sherlock Holmes spin-off movie. Millie, who has been sporting a stylish long bob as of late, looks barely recognizable in the image with her long cascading curly locks. Alongside the image, she penned, “I love you enola #enolaholmes.”

Millie Bobby Brown unveils new long hairstyle for Enola Holmes movie
© Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown unveils new long hairstyle for Enola Holmes movie

Millie is set to play Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister in the movie Enola Holmes, which is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer.  

Millie Bobby Brown undergoes hair transformation for new role
© Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown undergoes hair transformation for new role

While Millie appears to be wearing extensions for her latest project, it isn’t the first time the actress has shown off a drastic new look. The teen famously shaved her head for the first season of Stranger Things.

