Millie Bobby Brown looks unrecognizable for new role

'Sailor' Prince George shows off his missing front teeth
Prince George and Princess Charlotte watch mom Kate and dad William compete in sailing race
Prince William and Kate Middleton took a quick intermission from their annual summer vacation to engage in a little friendly competition. The Duke and...
'The Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey breaks silence on Ariel casting backlash
Halle Bailey is speaking up after receiving backlash for being cast as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. "I feel like I'm...
Why this European royal won't be using the title 'Princess'
Norway’s Märtha Louise is keeping her royal duties and personal work endeavors separate. Crown Prince Haakon’s sister, who has penned books,...
Tom Brady on wife Gisele Bundchen: 'We’re different in so many ways'
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may look picture perfect, but the gorgeous couple could not be more different. The six-time Super Bowl champion got...