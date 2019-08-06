View 4 pics | Back to story

Going strong! Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone vacation with their parents in Italy

Going strong! Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone vacation with their parents in Italy
Going strong! Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone vacation with their parents in Italy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone vacation with their parents in Italy
© Grosby Group

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone vacation with their parents in Italy

The group played tourists as they strolled through the gorgeous gardens of the 16th century villa in Tivoli. Lucila, dressed in a black frock, snapped photos of her daughter and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone vacation with their parents in Italy
© Instagram

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone vacation with their parents in Italy

Leo was seen taking photos of his younger girlfriend and her mother.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone vacation with their parents in Italy
© Grosby Group

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone vacation with their parents in Italy

The Hollywood star's mother Irmelin Indenbirken also joined the couple on their Italian vacation.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone vacation with their parents in Italy
© Instagram

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone vacation with their parents in Italy

“Mamma in Italia 🇮🇹,” Camila captioned a picture of herself and Lucila twinning in white dresses at the Spanish Steps in Rome.

