The sad reason behind Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's reunion

© @justintheroux

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux said goodbye to their dog Dolly. 

© @justintheroux

The two reunited and held an outdoor burial ceremony to honor the white German Shepherd. 

© @justintheroux

Jennifer previously talked about her and Dolly's similarites. “I’m like Dolly,” she told Allure. “Her brain moves faster than her body, and she’s slightly klutzy, which I tend to be.” 

© @justintheroux

Dolly was covered in colorful flower petals.

© @justintheroux

"Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle... our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. She was surrounded by her entire family," Justin wrote alongside the post.

