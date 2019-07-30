The sad reason behind Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's reunion

View Galleries
-
Eugenio Derbez talks about parenting over 40: 'My priorities have changed'
Eugenio Derbez is opening up about fatherhood! The 57-year-old actor is currently promoting his upcoming flick Dora and the Lost City of Gold and made...
-
Elon Musk's new project aims to connect the human brain to the internet
Elon Musk's next big project feels eerily similar to an episode of Black Mirror. The revolutionary entrepreneur wants to give every human brain...
-
Kylie Jenner was gifted a $21K statue for her birthday - see the pictures!
Kylie Jenner has done it all! The reality TV starlet runs Kylie Cosmetics, was named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes and has an adorable...
-
Disney announces 'Home Alone' reboot
Calling all 90s kids! In case you didn't know, there's a new streaming service coming soon that promises to make your Friday night plans a lot...
-
Kim Kardashian is completely unrecognizable in new makeup launch images
Kim Kardashian just (squeal!!) announced her latest KKW makeup line and like many of her new products, this 90's inspired matte collection has...