Crikey! Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi is engaged — see her stunning ring

Crikey! Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi is engaged — see her stunning ring
Crikey! Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi is engaged — see her stunning ring

Steve Irwin’s 21-year-old daughter said “yes” to her longtime boyfriend, Chandler Powell, and what better way to celebrate than on her birthday. The conservationist who follows after her famous father’s footsteps took to social media to share the exciting news.

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” she wrote. “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.”

Bindi is Steve and Terri Irwin's eldest child. Happy about her 21-year-old daiughter's joyful news, Terri shared her excitement on social media and wrote, “Best day ever! Chandler asked and beautiful @BindiIrwin said yes. I am so very happy, and I know Steve would be too. Congratulations!!

In a convo with People, the newly-engaged lady said: “I’ve met my soulmate and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Chandler. We’ve been together for nearly 6 years now and he’s my happily ever after.” Bindi also shared “it was the most perfect and beautiful day of my life.

Her fiancé Chandler also spilled some juicy details about their special double-celebration day. “After Bindi’s birthday celebration at Australia Zoo, we had a photoshoot organized to celebrate her turning 21,” he revealed. “Just before we started the shoot, I took her to a special part of Australia Zoo to ask the girl of my dreams to become my wife."

The young couple is head over heels in love, and we can’t wait to see them become husband and wife. Chandler relocated to live with Irwin family in Australia (the family stars in an Animal Planet series, Crikey! It’s the Irwins).

