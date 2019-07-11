View 5 pics | Celebrities

Guess who Brad Pitt is hilariously photobombing in this picture...

He is one of the most attractive men on earth. And just in case this is not enough, he also has an excellent sense of humor. Brad Pitt attended a photocall in L.A. to promote his latest movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film, directed by close buddy Quentin Tarantino, is their second collaboration after Inglorious Bastards, and you can definitely tell they have bonded over the years. Not only that, but the good relationship among the cast was so clear that Brad did not hesitate to prank beautiful Margot Robbie in front of the media.

Did you say cheese? Here I go! Brad, playfully decided to spoil Margot's turn in the photocall. And by the look of the pictures, it wasn't just on one occasion! The actor was in an excellent mood and wanted to make clear that even though he's had a hard time going through a divorce from Angelina Jolie, things for him are looking brighter now. 

Margot was looking absolutely divine in a Derek Lamb white dress and ready to put her best smile on her face when....This is what we call a proper celebrity photobomb, Brad leapt in front of the actress outstretching arms and legs, even showing a lower-back tattoo. Margot could not believe her eyes and burst into laughter.

Brad also joked with Leonardo DiCaprio, apparently showing his best moves on the floor. Although this is the first feature together, Brad and Leo previously appeared in Scorsese's short film The Audition. But it will be in Tarantino's new film Once Upon a Time..., where we'll enjoy a proper attractiveness challenge. Will Leo, who is currently dating Argentinian model Camila Morrone, win? Or will single Brad be the last man standing on the podium? 

And here they are, the actors and the genius director, this time posing all prim and proper. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's release date is July 26. Leonardo plays the character of Rick Dalton, a TV actor who has seen better days while Brad is Cliff Booth, his stunt double. They will both be involved in a strange adventure in the days when actress Sharon Tate was murdered by Charles Manson. 

