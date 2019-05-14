View 12 pics | Celebrities

Lights, camera action! All the celebrity highlights as Cannes kicks off

Lights, camera action! All the celebrity highlights as Cannes kicks off
Lights, camera action! All the celebrity highlights as Cannes kicks off

Following the major Latin music triumph at Coachella this year, we're even more excited to see that the Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera is following suit with a host of Latinx talent hitting the red carpet. With the movie extravaganza officially kicking off on Wednesday, we've already seen stars like Eva Longoria and Selena Gomez making their arrivals, while Zoe Saldana is also set to make a splash, along with Spanish stars Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz. To top it all off, red hot Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu is serving as the Festival's Jury President.

 

As zombie movie The Dead Don't Die starring Selena, Adam Driver and Chloe Sevigny, opens the film fest on Wednesday night, scroll through to take a look at the stars, from new arrivals' airport style to the kickoff photo calls, as the 2019 Cannes Film Festival begins.

 

Hours before the first red carpet, Cannes Jury President and Oscar-winning filmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu was joined by the jury, including actress Elle Fanning, pictured, for a sun-kissed photocall on the French coast. 

The acclaimed director, who is famed for such films as The Revenant, Birdman, Babel and Amores Perros, looked chic in a suit, sandals and movie star shades.

With the Cannes Film Festival hosting one of the most glamorous red carpets in the world for nearly two weeks, Eva Longoria had the right idea! The actress-producer posted this picture of herself and her 14 pieces of luggage (!) as she arrived, ready to hit the glamour circuit on the Croissette.

Later, the star – who is guest editor for the latest issue of HOLA! USA – was traveling a little bit lighter, pushing her son Santiago in a stroller.

Selena Gomez, who stars in opening night film The Dead Don't Die, touched down in Nice on Monday, looking luxe but casual 24 hours before the movie's red carpet premiere.

Cannes Jury Member Elle Fanning helped get the festivities started on Tuesday morning, wearing a frilled lavender dress for her first appearance on the Croisette.

Victoria's Secret model Romee Strijd was spotted in Cannes, apparently getting a workout in before the string of red carpet premieres and glitzy parties began.

Amber Heard was seeing the world through rose-colored glasses, rocking one of our fave high-low combos – a Chanel jacket and jeans – at Nice Airport. 

Mexican director and President of the Jury of the Cannes Film Festival Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and his wife Maria Eladia Hagerman were spotted on the balcony of the Martinez Hotel on the eve of the opening of the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Elle Fanning was toting some star travel must-haves – Louis Vuitton luggage and a micro purse – as she arrived for the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival wearing a cool summer suit.

Hey, it's Chloe Sevigny! Another of the stars of the Film Festival's opening night movie, the actress arrived wearing a chic striped minidress and a blazer.

We're loving Gong Li's 1980s inspired lace look as she made a strong style statement at Nice Airport.

