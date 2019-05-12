View 13 pics | Celebrities
From first-time joy to loving throwbacks, how your fave stars celebrated Mother's Day

From first-time joy to loving throwbacks, how your fave stars celebrated Mother's Day
From first-time joy to loving throwbacks, how your fave stars celebrated Mother's Day

Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom bring the handsome (and style) at Cannes
Salma Hayek mother's day
Salma Hayek mother's day

With Mexican Mother's Day on Friday and the US version of the special occasion celebrated on Sunday, the whole weekend turned into a celebration of our moms. Balloons, flowers, gifts and a lot of love were part of the extravaganza, with Thalía, Salma Hayek and Eva Longoria among the famous mothers who got spoiled by their partners and kids. 

Scroll through to see how some of your fave celebrity moms celebrated Mother's Day 2019.

 

A spectacular mamá

Salma Hayek shared this sweet throwback photo to wish all of her followers a happy Mother's Day. Pictured with her daughter Valentina Paloma, the Mexican-born actress made her fans' hearts melt with this sweet pic. 

Thalia on Mother's Day 2019
Thalia on Mother's Day 2019

Colorful celebration

Flowers and balloons are a Mother's Day staple and they played a central role in Thalía's Mother's Day. The beautiful singer was surprised by her two children, Sabrina y Matthew, with lots of cuddles to celebrate. The Amor a la Mexicana also received a stuffed toy as a special gift.

 

Archie Harrison on Mother's Day
Archie Harrison on Mother's Day

Royal surprise

Meghan Markle marked herfirst Mother's Day, less than a week after her son Archie Harrison's birth, and surprised royal fans with this touching picture of the newborn's feet. 

 

Selena Gomez baby picture
Selena Gomez baby picture

Bebé in arms

Selena Gomez shared the SWEETEST throwback pic of herself in her mother's arms. Along with the picture, the star simply wrote: "I owe my life to you momma"

sofia-vergara-mom-margarita

Super moms

Sofia Vergara enjoyed a meal out with husband Joe Manganiello and her mom, Margarita. The Modern Family actress gave a glimpse of the day to her fans, sharing snaps of the occasion with the caption: "Mothers day weekend."

Camila Alves Instagram post of children
Camila Alves Instagram post of children

All in la familia

Camila Alves shared this sweet photo of herself getting smothered in kisses by her kids with Matthew McConaughey, Levi, Livingston and Vida. On Instagram, the model wrote: "It Is impossible to put into words what we do, what we go through, what we give up, what we gain, what we learn, what we don’t, and what we CAN DO!! To all the mothers by birth or not, and all the mother figures, I salute you ... The journey is incomparable." 

sofia-carson-mothers-day

Girl power

We can't resist a goog retro picture! Sofia Carson celebrated with this image as she paid tribute to her mother, abuela and sister. Her tribute read: "Dear ma, 'to describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.' you are my whole world.

"happy mother’s day to the most important forces in my life. my mom, my life. my grandma, our hero. and my sister, my heart (& mother to our fluffy baby joey). you are the embodiments of love and strength. & I thank the stars for giving me the gift of being yours. I love you. I love you. I love you."

Alejandra Espinoza Mother's Day

Fun under the sun

Alejandra Espinoza along with her husband Anibal Marrero and son Matteo, enjoyed a sunny weekend of festivites – and the best part, there's no doubt, were the hugs the Mexican beauty received from her little boy.

 

Eva Longoria with mom Ella Eva Mireles
Eva Longoria with mom Ella Eva Mireles

So loved

As she celebrated her first Mother's Day, Eva Longoria shared a photo of her mamá Ella Eva Mireles along with a beautiful message:  "Who I am today is because of her. Hard work, compassion, education – it all started with her. Celebrating all of the true originals this weekend because they’re worth it."

Chiquinquirá Delgado Mother's Day
Chiquinquirá Delgado Mother's Day

Forever appreciated

Chiquinquirá Delgado had some special words of praise for her mom Deborah Díaz and also sent her best to single moms everywhere. "Thank you Mamá for always showing me the way. Happy day to Super Mamás (and those who also play the role of papás, too). You have all my admiration!"

J Balvin's mother
J Balvin's mother

Orgulloso de su mamá

Always keeping his mom present, J Balvin shared some special words for his mom Alma. The Bonita star proudly posted a picture of his mom with the caption, "Happy day to all the mothers of the world! Especially mine, the GREAT ALMA! I love you."

Alessandra Rosaldo and Aitana
Alessandra Rosaldo and Aitana

All my admiration

Eugenio Derbez couldn't hide his emotions on Mother's Day, and wrote a dedication to his wife and mother of his daugther, Alessandra Rosaldo. "I admire your talent as a singer, actress, dancer, but the thing I admire you the most for is your deep love for Aitana. Happy Mother's Day!"

 

Eugenio Derbez's mother Sylvia Derbez
Eugenio Derbez's mother Sylvia Derbez

Nostalgic moments

Eugenio Derbez also remembered his mother, the legendary actress Sylvia Derbez, with a classic pic. "This was the day that Sylvia Derbez became a mom for the second time.... and that day I discovered the most pure, unconditional love that exisits: the love of a mother. No day goes by that I don't remember her, and I would give anything to be in her arms like that again.!

 

