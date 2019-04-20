View 14 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Adele and husband Simon Konecki split after over 7 years together
Adele and husband Simon Konecki split after over 7 years together
Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio

Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood always look exceptional when they're out and about. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love - this one is filled with surprises!

 

#WeekendViews

Alessandra Ambrosio was #WeekendGoals when she shared this enviable Instagram photo of her lounging under the sun at Montage Los Cabos in Mexico. "Starting the weekend with this magical view," the model wrote.

 

Photo: Instagram/@alessandraambrosio

Kate Hudson birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow

Kate Hudson birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow

Birthday surprise

Gwyneth Paltrow threw a surprise 40th birthday party for Kate Hudson at Alfred Tea in Brentwood, California. The sweet bash was filled with the star's friends and family, including: Erin Foster, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and Oliver Hudson.

"Birthday yoga and a surprise for my little sister @katehudson," the Goop founder wrote. "You radiate happiness and make everything fun. We all love you so much. #lordylordylookwhos40."

 

Photo: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves
© Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves

Family bonding

Matthew McConaughey ducked under a thrifty, but chic wear in Privé Revaux’s The Maestro ($29.95) sunglasses while spending quality time shopping with his wife Camila Alves and son in NYC. The Beach Bum star swapped board shorts for beige pants and an olive anorak jacket, finishing off his look with the classic, yet elevated clear-frame sunnies.

Jamie Foxx NYC
© Getty Images

Jamie Foxx NYC

Grey Goose surprise!

Jamie Foxx shocked unsuspecting patrons at the Times Square EDITION hotel bar by serving up some Grey Goose cocktails and an impromptu stand-up comedy routine (a quick preview to his upcoming comedy tour).

Josh Duhamel LYTE
© Jerritt Clark for BODYARMOR LYTE

Josh Duhamel LYTE

LYTE it up!

Josh Duhamel surprised attendees at BODYARMOR LYTE's LYTE UP L.A. event hosted by his longtime trainer Don Brooks, a.k.a. Don-A-Matrix. Don, who also trains the Kardashians, Kanye West, Trey Songz and Fergie, led attendees through his proven four quarters method workout at HNYPT.

Eva Longoria, Eiza González
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria, Eiza González

Giggling gal pals

Eva Longoria, Eiza González and Grand Hotel star Justina Adorno made for a lovely trio at the Sakara Life + Rothy’s Eat Clean Play Dirty cookbook launch party. The star-studded event was sponsored by Clase Azul Tequila at the home of Ashlee Margolis in Beverly Hills.

Josh Duhamel
© Getty Images

Josh Duhamel

Eat Clean Play Dirty

Another celeb attendee at the cookbook launch was Josh Duhamel. The actor found himself in a Sakara Life sandwich when founders Danielle Duboise and Whitney Tingle gifted him with one of their new books!

kardashians ucla center
© Getty Images

kardashians ucla center

Keeping up with the Kardashians

It was an emotional day for the Kardashian family who honored their late father Robert with the opening of UCLA’s Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health. Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and their mom Kris, along with members from Robert's side of the family, stepped out for the opening ceremony on Tuesday, April 16.

“So proud to announce the Robert G. Kardashian center for esophageal health being launched at UCLA," Kim wrote on Twitter. "My wish is that other families can have more information and we can also focus on health and prevention."

chef jose andres
© Getty Images

chef jose andres

Food for thought

Chef José Andrés was among honorees at Food Bank For New York City's annual Can-Do Awards dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on April 16. The Spanish culinary wizard was joined by stars like Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.

Mandy Moore style
© Photos by Jenna Jones

Mandy Moore style

Pretty in print

We'd climb mountains for Mandy Moore! The This Is Us beauty joined forces with Eddie Bauer to kick off the brand's second annual #WHYIHIKE campaign at Margot in Culver City, CA. The social campaign aims to get individuals active outdoors!

Dua Lipa UNICEF
© Siegfried Modola/ UNICEF

Dua Lipa UNICEF

Making a difference

Dua Lipa traveled to Lebanon this week to meet children and young people supported by UNICEF, including many refugees uprooted by the eight-year conflict in Syria. While on her first UNICEF field visit, she visited the Terbol informal settlement in the Bekaa valley and Burj el Barajneh Palestinian camp. As a child of immigrants who fled the Balkans in 1992, the trip carried a special significance to her.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
© Getty Images

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Life's a party!

David Burtka had the support of his friends and family while launching his new Life’s A Party cookbook at the top of the Standard in New York City on Monday, April 15. While his love Neil Patrick Harris was of course in attendance, celebrities like Jane Krakowski also showed up to celebrate him.

Shawn Mendes concert
© Getty Images

Shawn Mendes concert

London Calling

Shawn Mendes looked like a true rock star as he serenaded the house at The O2 Arena on April 16 in London, England.

Julianne Moore style Paris
© Getty Images

Julianne Moore style Paris

Paris premire

Julianne Moore was a chic signer as she greeted fans outside the Gloria Bell premiere at Cinema Gaumont Opera Capucines in Paris, France. The actress slicked back her hair and donned a billowing white long-sleeved dress.

