Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Coachella 2019 weekend one: Selena Gomez and Cardi B's BIG surprise and more celebrity sightings!
Coachella 2019 weekend one: Selena Gomez and Cardi B's BIG surprise and more celebrity sightings!
John Legend Disney
© Getty Images

John Legend Disney

Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood always look exceptional when they're out and about. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

Happiest place on earth!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen treated their daughter Luna and son Miles to a magical morning with Princess Tiana at the Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel in Anaheim, California.

Adrienne Houghton jewelry
© Christopher Polk

Adrienne Houghton jewelry

Shop for a cause

Adrienne Houghton hosted an intimate gathering to celebrate her new jewelry line, XIXI, for L.A. friends at the exclusive fragrance house The Harmonist in West Hollywood. 25% of the night’s sales benefited Besos Care Packages, a non-profit Houghton founded to help L.A.’s homeless community.

Eva Longoria, Alana Stewart and Melanie Griffith
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria, Alana Stewart and Melanie Griffith

Beverly Hills beauties

Eva Longoria, Alana Stewart and Melanie Griffith stepped out for the Barneys New York cocktail party in support of the Farrah Fawcett Foundation in Beverly Hills.

Winnie Harlow Ugg
© Jason Lowrie/ BFA

Winnie Harlow Ugg

Winning Willow

Always a stunner, Winnie Harlow helped celebrate Ugg's collaboration with Desert X and renowned artist, Iván Argote during an exclusive event at the historic Villa Royale in Palm Springs. Other attendees included: Slick Woods, H.E.R. and Billie Lourd.

oprah
© Tina Brown’s Women in the World Summit / Tina Brown Live Media

oprah

World leader

Oprah Winfrey - a headliner anywhere she goes - gave a rousing performance of Sojourner Truth’s famous “Ain’t I a Woman” speech at Tina Brown’s 10th Annual Women in the World Summit. She urged women to: "Save yourself, and then offer what you know to save your family, and then your community, and then your world.”

Priyanka Chopra
© Tina Brown’s Women in the World Summit / Tina Brown Live Media

Priyanka Chopra

Hands up!

Priyanka Chopra was another special guest in the event at Lincoln Center. While onstage, she touched on her relationship with Nick Jonas, saying:

“I’ve known him for two years. I didn't think that this is what it turned out to be, and thats maybe that’s my fault, I judged a book by its cover. When I actually started dating Nick he surprised me so much... I call him Old Man Jonas. Thats my name for him, OMJ. He’s such an old soul, extremely smart,so good for me because he grounds me so much. I'm a wild child, I do whatever I want whenever I want and he always supports me.”

Diane von Furstenberg, Katy Perry
© Getty Images

Diane von Furstenberg, Katy Perry

Diane's darlings

Diane von Furstenberg hosted quite the group during the 10th annual DVF Awards at the Brooklyn Museum. There she recognized five extraordinary women who continue to make a difference in their communities and around the world: Professor Anita Hill (DVF Lifetime Leadership Award), Katy Perry (DVF Inspiration Award), Susan Burton (DVF People’s Voice Award), Nadia Murad (DVF International Award) and Hadeel Mustafa Anabtawi (DVF International Award). 

Vanessa Hudgens
© Matt Monath

Vanessa Hudgens

Colorful Queen

Vanessa Hudgens launched her new Cosmic Dreams Collection with SinfulColors by hosting an epic carnival at Lightbox in New York City (just look at her mani!). 

Bella Thorne sister
© Samantha Nandez/BFA.com

Bella Thorne sister

Sister, sister!

Bella Thorne and her sister Dani tookover the dj booth during Moxy Chelsea’s ‘Avant Garden’ grand opening party in NYC. Dani had the support of her famous sis as she rocked the crowd with a rockin' set. 

Diane Kruger
© BFA

Diane Kruger

Disco Diane

Diane Kruger was among a glittering list of attendees at the Whitney Museum of American Art's annual Spring Gala and Studio Party. The star looked chic at the Audi sponsored event, in a multi-fabric Michael Kors ensemble, which featured a disco ball-esque collared jacket.

Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend Hana Cross
© Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend Hana Cross

#CoupleGoals

Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend Hana Cross were literally a match made in heaven at the launch of Twenty at TAO L.A. on April 9. The coordinating pair were among stars like LeBron James, Presley Gerber, Kiernan Shipka and more.

Hellboy 2019
© Marion Curtis / StarPix for Lionsgate

Hellboy 2019

Heating up the carpet

Daniel Dae Kim, Sasha Lane, Milla Jovovich, David Harbour and Penelope Mitchell made for a glamorous group on the HELLBOY NYC red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square IMAX on April 9.

Chris Hemsworth scared on Ellen
© Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Chris Hemsworth scared on Ellen

Star scare!

Even superheroes get frightened... Chris Hemsworth was at the receiving end of one of Ellen DeGeneres' famous scares on Tuesday, April 9 as he stopped by her hit talk show. The Avengers: Endgame actor got spooked by a man dressed as a mouse.

jennifer lopez style
© Getty Images

jennifer lopez style

Roar!

Jennifer Lopez turned heads on the streets of NYC in this sleek getup, which she topped with stunning gold AMAVII "Philip" sunglasses.

