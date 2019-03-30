View 16 pics | Celebrities

date 2019-03-30

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week




© Getty Images

Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood always look exceptional when they're out and about. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

Alessandra Ambrosio connected with the world's first supermodel with Down syndrome Madeline Stuart at Love Ball Arabia on March 29. The dazzling duo lit up the event, which supported the Naked Heart Foundation, an effort to help children with special needs and Al Shafallah centre for persons with disability.

© Getty Images

Love Ball Arabia

Iman Bowie was radiant in rose, standing out amongst the sea of famous faces at the Museum of Islamic Art-held event. The evening went on under the patronage of Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Natalia Vodianova in Doha as part of the Qatar–Russia cultural exchange.

© WireImage

Rita Wilson was honored with her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 29 and she had quite the crowd of supporters. Of course, her husband Tom Hanks and family were on hand, but stars like Julia Roberts also showed up to highlight the actress and singer.

 

Even Michelle Obama got in on the fanfare, taking to Instagram to share her love for the A-lister: "Congratulations to my amazing and extraordinarily talented friend, @ritawilson, on being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! From your first star turn on The Brady Bunch, to producing your mega hits My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Mamma Mia, you are a true Hollywood legend."

© Getty Images

Angelina Jolie continued her duties as a special envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees at the United Nations in NYC on March 29. Seen here with Assistant-Secretary General for Africa, Bintou Keita (left), and Lieutenant Commander Marcia Andrade Braga, United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year (right), the devoted advocate spoke at a meeting of the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial: Uniformed Capabilities, Performance and Protection. 

© Getty Images

Queen Rania of Jordan (seen right) turned heads in a tight leather ensemble while on business with her husband King Abdullah II in France. French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte met with the pair prior to an official engagement at the Elysee Presidential Palace on March 29 in Paris. 

© WorldRedEye.com

Acclaimed music star Marc Anthony joined acclaimed sports star Derek Jeter at the VIP Miami Marlins season kickoff. It was a big night for CEO Derek, who is working his second season with the team.

© Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio, Hailee Steinfeld, Darren Criss, Sasha Luss and Cindy Bruna were among star attendees at the Fashion Trust Arabia Gala at the Fire Station on March 28 in Doha, Qatar. Each celeb pushed fashion boundaries in eye-catching ensembles.

© WorldRedEye.com

Priyanka Chopra and her love Nick Jonas joined Joe Jonas and DJ Steve Aoki in a delicious activity at the Miami Beach nightclub during Miami Music Week. The group "caked the crowd," something Steve is famous for.

 

© Getty Images

Maluma took to the dock-like runway to perform for a buzzing crowd during the Liverpool Fashion Fest Spring/ Summer 2019 at Quarry Studios in Mexico City, Mexico.

© Getty Images

Hannah Montana was back for one night only at Jon Bon Jovi and son Jesse Bongiovi's LA launch of their award-winning, premium rosé label, Hampton Water. Braving the flu, Miley Cyrus came out dressed up as her Disney alter-ego, amongst fellow stars like Dakota Fanning and Nicole Sherzinger.

© Getty Images

Jamie Chung and her love Bryan Greenberg celebrated the three year anniversary of Hollywood hotspot Norah with Casamigos. Bryan gave a special live performance, adding to the night's entertainment, which also included a DJ set by Ireland Baldwin.

© BFA

Camila Morrone and Irina Shayk looked pretty in print at the H&M Conscious Exclusive 2019 collection launch in L.A. on March 27. Camila rocked a dress made of organic silk and boots in recycled polyester and pineapple leather. Meanwhile, Irina donned a dress made of recycled polyester.

© Getty Images

Chanel Iman was as pretty as a flower at the debut of Pandora Garden, an immersive installation from Pandora Jewelry in celebration of the brand's Spring 2019 collection. The model looked effortlessly chic in a comfy cream VLVT ensemble, juxtaposed with white Tony Bianco stiletto booties and a white Alexander Wang fanny pack. She topped off the look with some staples from Pandora’s new collection, adding touches of feminine glam with the Flower Stem Hoop Earrings, the Dazzling Butterflies Ring and a Flower Stem Sliding Bangle Bracelet. 

© Getty Images

Bianca Brandolini and Lauren Santo Domingo celebrated the launch of Peninsula Hotels multi-year, global contemporary art program called: "Art in Resonance" at The Peninsula Hong Kong.

© Getty Images

Netflix's On My Block cast members Diego Tinoco, Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Jessica Marie Garcia, Julio Macias, Shoshana Bush, Peggy Ann Blow, Danny Ramirez, Jahking Guillory and the show's creators celebrated their season 2 launch at Pretty Cash Taqueria in L.A.

© Getty Images

Mariah Carey headed to TAO Uptown in NYC after a sold-out performance at Radio City Music Hall on Monday night, intent on celebrating. Arriving with her twins Moroccan and Monroe, and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka by her side, the evening was made by close family and friends. The superstar sat at a lushly-decorated table under TAO's iconic Buddha statue. 

