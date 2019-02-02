View 11 pics | Celebrities

Say cheese! The week's best celebrity and royal instagram photos

Say cheese! The week's best celebrity and royal instagram photos
Say cheese! The week's best celebrity and royal instagram photos

Say cheese! These celebs and royals stepped behind, and in front, of the camera to deliver some of this week’s best Instagram photos. From super bowl celebrations to epic vacations, these stars closed out January and welcomed February with a bang! Scroll to see our top picks...

 

It's Poppin'

Camille Gottlieb floated on through the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo as she explored a hallway of bright-colored balloons. She posted two photos to Instagram, with the second showing her brother Louis Ducruet poking his head through the collection of balloons.

 

Photo: Instagram/@camillerosegottlieb

Super Bowl Adam Levine

Breaking Protocol

You can break the rules when you're the Super Bowl half-time show headliner. "Bet," Adam Levine simply wrote in the caption of this ironic black-and-white photo which captured him rehearsing for his Maroon 5 Super Bowl LIII show. 

 

Photo: Instagram/@adamlevine

Maluma super bowl

You can have your cake and eat it too!

Maluma proved the old proverb wrong when he toasted to his forthcoming Super Bowl debut on a private jet. "SUPER BOWL HERE WE GO!!" he wrote in the Instagram post, which flaunted a fabulous themed cake and confections, alonside some champagne.

 

Photo: Instagram/@maluma

Gina Rodriguez movie

Miss Movie Star!

Gina Rodriguez capped off the month with a big milestone: her film Miss Bala opening in theaters. She shared this on-set snap to Instagram on the movie's premiere day, flaunting a red hot dress and infectious smile.

 

Photo: Instagram/@hereisgina

Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union

A Flock of Stars!

Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union got silly in between filming scenes for their upcoming television series L.A.'s Finest. Lucky for us all, Jessica shared a carousel of quirky photos from the duo's animalistic fun, writing: "#latenight shenanigans on set @lasfinesttv with animals."

 

Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba

Eva Longoria baby

Teething tot!

It wouldn't be an HOLA! USA best photos gallery without Eva Longoria's little cutie pie. "This devilish grin will be the death of me!" she wrote alongside another adorable Santiago snap. "Getting his second tooth! #BabyBaston"

 

Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

Jennifer Lopez abs

Heating Things Up

Jennifer Lopez packed a punch with this Instagram post. Not only did her six pack abs send fans into overdrive, but it caught the attention of loves, both present and past - find out more here!

 

"Day 9 and feelin’... like I can’t wait for Day 10," she wrote, referencing the health challenge her and A-Rod commenced in.

 

Photo: Instagram/@jlo

Alex Rodriguez health challenge

Junk Food Jubilation!

Later, Alex marked the end of the couple's challenge, in the only way possible - by pigging out! "Top this," he wrote, then asking fans: "How did you break the #10daychallenge?" J-Rod made January count by impressively going without carbs and sugar for ten days. So, clearly Alex deserves this spread. There's only one question left: can you please share?

 

Photo: Instagram/@arod

Kim Kardashian babies

Keeping Up with the Kardashian-Jenner babies!

Kim Kardashian West paused from promoting her new fragrance to post a heartfelt birthday tribute to her neice Stormi. "Happy Birthday to the sweetest baby girl Stormi!" she scribed next to this photo of her baby Chicago with Stormi, "We love you so much!!!" The little Jenner turned one on Februray 1, making the family ring in the new month with a celebration.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Princess Madeleine book Instagram

Literary Princess

Princess Madeleine of Sweden said goodbye to the first month of 2019 with a very special announcement. "I’m very excited to finally share with you a book which will hopefully show children how important it is to stand up for themselves and to tell someone when something doesn’t feel right," she told fans, revealing the cover for her World Childhood Foundation powered book.

 

Photo: Instagram/@princess_madeleine_of_sweden

Thalia and Lali

Song Sisters!

Thalía and Lali Espósito  celebrated the release of their new Lindo Per Bruto music video. The Mexican superstar said it's like the pair are sisters, writing in Spanish: "¡Complicidad totaaaaaaal... @lalioficial y yo, separadas al nacer! 🤪🤪🤪🔩¿Y tú ya tagueaste a tu #lindoperobruto ???"

 

Photo: Instagram/@thalia

