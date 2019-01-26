View 10 pics | Celebrities

Say cheese: The best celebrity and royal instagram photos of the week

...
Say cheese: The best celebrity and royal instagram photos of the week
You're reading

Say cheese: The best celebrity and royal instagram photos of the week

1/10
Bradley Cooper surprises fans at Lady Gaga's Vegas show and what happens next shocks us all!
Next

Bradley Cooper surprises fans at Lady Gaga's Vegas show and what happens next shocks us all!
Monaco Royals circus Louis

Monaco Royals circus Louis

Say cheese! These celebs and royals stepped behind, and in front, of the camera to deliver some of this week’s top Instagram photos. From putting together a zany circus festival to fitness challenge milestones, there were 'gram celebrations galore! Scroll to see the celebrity and royal Instagram posts that made us smile all week long!

 

Up and Joined the Circus!

"Alone we are strong, together we are stronger," Louis Ducruet wrote alongside a series of photos with his sisters Pauline and Camille, and their mom Princess Stéphanie. "Reunited for the 43rd edition of the @festivalducirquedemontecarlo," he continued, adding the hashtags: "#familyfirst" and "#festivalducirquedemontecarlo." The foursome celebrated another year of Stéphanie spearheading the world-renowned festival!

 

Photo: Instagram/@louisducruet

Camille Rose Gottleib Instagram

Camille Rose Gottleib Instagram

Fresh 'do!

Meanwhile, Camille had a smaller-scale celebration on her Instagram this week. "Jamais sans louis," she wrote, which translates to: "Never without louis." While owning that gorgeous Louis Vuitton bag is reason enough to party, we have an inkling that the caption was a nonchalent nod to her hair transformation! Princess Stéphanie's daughter dyed her blonde locks, which were reminiscent of her grandmother Grace Kelly.

 

Photo: Instagram/@camillerosegottlieb

Jennifer Lopez abs

Jennifer Lopez abs

Powering through!

Jennifer Lopez marked day four of her and Alex Rodriguez's 10-day fitness challenge with a fab-ab Instagram. "Day 4 & feeling..... a lil better :)," she wrote alongside the in-shape and smiley snap. J.Lo then asked her participating fans for updates, writing: "Who’s with me? #10daychallenge #NoCarbsNoSugar."

 

Photo: Instagram/@jlo

Camila Cabello with Ilsey Juber and Mark Ronson

Camila Cabello with Ilsey Juber and Mark Ronson

Studio Salute!

Camila Cabello commemorated a successful studio session with Ilsey Juber and Mark Ronson at the beginning of the week. The Cuban-American singer/songwriter has teamed up with the pair for a new collaboration. She slyly placed both a "writing" and "kiss" emoji in her caption, alluding to new music being made.

 

Photo: Instagram/@camila_cabello

Yalitza Aparicio Martínez

Yalitza Aparicio Martínez

Cover Girl

Roma star Yalitza Aparicio Martínez added to her growing list of accolades as she celebrated her cover of Vogue Mexico. "What a beautiful experience, thanks for everything @voguemexico," she captioned a series of photos, "And to all your team."

 

Photo: Instagram/@yalitzaapariciomtz

Maluma birthday

Maluma birthday

Happy Almost-Birthday, Superstar!

Maluma took to Instagram to celebrate himself! Next to a fun photo taken in Medellín, Antionquia, the Colombian singer wrote: "almost 25". He sported bright pink slippers as he posed beside a tricked-out wrangler in the smiley picture.

 

Photo: Instagram/@maluma

Angelina Jolie sells dog treats Sarah Ramos

Angelina Jolie sells dog treats Sarah Ramos

When a Celebrity Spots a Celebrity

When Sarah Ramos ventured over to a charity stand at her local park, she noticed a mom and her kids selling dog treats. However, it quickly became apparent that this wasn't any regular family: it was Angelina Jolie and her kids! "I’m not sure why God chose me to tell this story but I have to fulfill my calling," she wrote on Instagram. "A couple months ago I went to the dog park and saw Angelina Jolie selling organic dog treats."

Celebrating the giving-back encounter, the actress added: "PS the treat sales benefited @hopeforpawsrescue. Donate today to make Angie happy!"

 

Photo: Instagram/@saraheramos

Eva Longoria baby

Eva Longoria baby

Spoon-fed!

Eva Longoria shared yet another adorable moment between her and baby Santiago with followers. "Ready to eat! Bon appétit," she wrote in the caption of this sweet post. The star's hashtag revealed that they were celebrating "#BabysFirstVeggies."

 

Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

Khloe Kardashian baby

Khloe Kardashian baby

Keeping Up With Baby True

"Let’s go camping Baby True," Khloé scribed alongside this sweet shot of her baby next to a shiny airstream. Although she didn't explicitly say if it was their first mommy-daughter camping trip, a getaway with your loved ones is always a reason to cheer!

 

Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

Keep Kalm and Karry On

Kourtney Kardashian kept it real in a celebratory post this week. We love how the tv personality opened up about her reconciliation with fellow famous sister Kylie Jenner. "We had a tiny sister fight two days before this," she divulged with two photos. "This was our make up cuddle."

 

Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries