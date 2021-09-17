Irina Shayk says ex Bradley Cooper is ‘hands-on dad’

Bradley Cooper doesn’t need a nanny! The A Star Is Born actor is a “hands-on” father to his four-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, according Irina Shayk. The supermodel praised her ex in a new interview with Highsnobiety’s HIGHStyle. “He’s a full-on, hands-on dad — no nanny,” Irina shared. “Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks — I didn’t call them once.”

©MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images



The model also revealed that both she and Bradley are “very strict.” “When she finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, says ‘thank you.’ Without ‘please’ or ‘thank you’ she’s not getting anything,” Irina said of her daughter Lea.

She added, “It’s hard, because she has so many toys. I had one doll, and I still have this doll. Blonde, blue eyes, big Russian doll. My grandma used to make clothes for her. And I always explain, ‘Look, this is my doll. I had only one.’ Or sometimes, ‘You have this candy. I used to have candy only for Christmas.’”

Irina and Bradley, who welcomed their daughter in 2017, split in 2019 after four years together. Back in March, the mom of one opened up to ELLE about parenting with the Hollywood star, whom she called the “most amazing dad.”

“I never understood the term co-parenting,” Irina admitted. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting.”