Justin Bieber apologizes for praising Morgan Wallen: ‘I don’t support any sort of racism’

Is it too late now to say sorry? Apparently not for Justin Bieber, now that the star was forced to issue an apology after being criticized for praising Morgan Wallen’s album, as it was discovered that the country singer made a series of racist remarks in the past.

Justin took to Instagram to reveal he was listening to Morgan’s Dangerous: The Double Album and wrote “Love this Album,” with fans and followers immediately taking a screenshot and sharing it on social media, immediately making the singer trend on Twitter, as he was made aware of what was going on.

Justin Bieber shows love to Morgan Wallen’s album ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ in new Instagram story:



However Justin admitted he was unaware of Morgan’s comments and deleted his first comment when he found out.

The singer later wrote, “I had no idea that the guy’s music I posted was recently found saying racist comments,” he continued, adding ”As you know I don’t support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination. I had no idea, I sincerely apologize to anyone I offended.”

Justin had been criticized in the past for a series of old videos, and he also took a moment to look back and reflect on them, declaring that he was “incredibly ignorant and said some very hurtful racist jokes that were clearly not funny,” adding that he wants to “hopefully educate people who may be ignorant to the topic of racism and how hurtful it is.”