Selena Gomez’s fans believe she’s throwing shade at Justin Bieber in a recent TikTok

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s on and off again 7-year relationship left its mark on history. So much so that even in 2021 the singer can’t escape being tied to her ex, who is now married to Hailey Baldwin. Gomez has been really active on TikTok lately, often doing funny voiceovers, acting alone. On Tuesday, July 20th she did a video to a sound about not being able to see red flags and was ultimately roasted in the comments by her fans who teased her for ignoring all of Bieber’s “red flags.”

Gomez’s funny video has been viewed over 15 million times and has 3 million likes. The soundbite says, “So, you‘re telling me that you can read his astrological birth chart, but you can’t read the red flags? Sis...” Gomez’s fans couldn’t help but come for her in the comments and joked, “SIS you are the queen of ignoring red flags 😭” the most liked comment read. Another wrote, “bestie his name started with a J 😭” in reference to Bieber. Many brought up Biebers Zodiac sign, joking, “bestie he was literally a pisces.”

Gomez probably just thought the sound bite was funny but it’s no secret that her breakup with Bieber caused a lot of pain. Her breakup songs “Lose You to Love Me” and ”Look at Her Now,” are both believed to be about Bieber and the lyrics talk about recovering from a breakup. A lyric in “Lose You to Love Me” is all about her ex moving on from her so quickly (”You turned me down, and now it‘s showing / In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy”). As noted by Elle, Bieber started dating Hailey in June 2018, roughly two months after his split from Gomez in March/April 2018.