Lady Gaga’s footwear of choice this week was a pair of 9-inch platform boots

Lady Gaga is always one to step out in outfits that make people look twice. Who can forget her raw beef dress at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards? Or some of her barely there onstage looks? Well, the old Gaga is back turning heads once again, this time for her choice of footwear.

©GrosbyGroup



Lady Gaga turned heads in yesterday’s look.

The ‘I’ll Never Love Again’ singer was seen in New York City on Wednesday leaving the Highline Stages in the Meatpacking District, according to the Daily Mail, wearing an out-there outfit. Her outfit of choice was black bodysuit paired with grey tights, a dark sport coat, a lack head scarf, and the 9-inch black patent leather platform boots from the brand, Please Shoes, that stole the show.

©GrosbyGroup



Lady Gaga’s platform heels stole the show.

This is not the first time the 35-year-old’s platform boots made an entrance. On Tuesday, Gaga strolled around Manhattan wearing a ribbed black turtleneck dress paired with… white angel wings. She completed her look with a slicked back hairstyle, black sunglasses, and a small black chain purse. The singer looked like a pro walking around in the intimidating looking boots.

And the day before that, the singer stepped out in a long black Magda Butrym bustier cutout dress, according to Elle with the same pair of 9-inch lace-up boots. She carried a Mark Cross handbag and wore Dita sunglasses.

Gaga has been in the city preparing for her concert with iconic jazz singer, Tony Bennett for his 95th birthday, according to Yahoo!. The concert is titled, One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga. It’s taking place August 3 and 5 at Radio City Music Hall.