Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett to share the stage ‘one last time’: Details

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are reuniting on stage “one last time” for two special concerts in New York City. Live Nation announced on July 19 that the Grammy winners will perform at the iconic Radio City Music Hall for two nights only to celebrate a decade of music and friendship. The “One Last Time: an Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” shows will take place Aug. 3, which happens to be Tony’s 95th birthday, and on Aug. 5.

“We couldn’t be prouder to host such a special engagement with two of the most iconic entertainers of our time. Both Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga are synonymous with New York City, making the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall the perfect place to honor their decade long friendship and celebrate Mr. Bennett’s 95th birthday,” Darren Pfeffer, Executive Vice President, Live, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, said in a statement.

Gaga also tweeted about the upcoming shows writing, “I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony’s 95th birthday with him at these special shows.”

Earlier this year, Tony’s family revealed in an interview with AARP The Magazine that the 94-year-old singer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s back in 2016. Tony’s eldest son, Danny, told the magazine that when he informed Gaga that they were thinking of breaking the silence about Tony’s disease “because she watches his back all the time,” the A Star Is Born actress “was like, ‘Absolutely, it’s just another gift that he can give to the world.’”

Per a press release for “One Last Time: an Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga,” it is being “acknowledged that the concerts at Radio City will be [Tony’s] last NYC performances of his career, set appropriately at a venue that Tony has enjoyed a multi-decade run of sold-out shows.”

Citi cardmembers will have exclusive access to presale tickets starting July 21 at 10 a.m., while general tickets will be available July 22 at 10 a.m. Concert goers, with the exception of children under 16, will need to be vaccinated in order to attend the concert and must provide proof of having received their final vaccine dose no later than 14 days prior to the concert.