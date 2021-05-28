James Corden is proud to show Prince Harry’s authentic self

James Corden is proud of his televised interview with Prince Harry, as he says he got to show an authentic side of him.

The 42-year-old host of The Late Late Show welcomed Harry for his debut interview in February, showing him around Los Angeles in the most unique way possible.

Now James says he was honored to show off the real Harry on the small screen, as they talked on the open top deck of a London-style bus.

“We felt like we showed the person we know in a really true and positive light,” adding that they “had been talking for a while about doing something on the show and he was really into the whole idea of doing it, so we pitched him this idea, and he loved it.”

He also explained that they took a chance by not announcing the interview ahead of time, surprising the viewers with the interview on the day it aired.

“That‘s certainly the person that I have known all this time and mostly it was a very uplifting piece of television, so we’re very proud of that,” James stated.

Adding that he is very proud that it was the first time he and Meghan Markle spoke, “the first time they spoke on television was on our show,“ sharing his excitement.