The reason Ellen DeGeneres is living with Courteney Cox

Ellen DeGeneres is currently living with Hollywood star Courteney Cox, after selling her lavish Beverly Hills mansion.

The Los Angeles based TV host explained her new living arrangements during her latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ellen went on to introduce Courtney as her guest on the show, announcing that the world knows her from a little show called Friendsbut she currently just knows her as her landlord.

She also explained that while she is looking for a new property with her wife Portia De Rossi, Courteney was kind enough to offer her mansion, as she wants to be close to the studio where she films her popular show.

Courteney, who recently finished filming the long-awaited special episode of Friends for HBO Max, corrected Ellen when she introduced her, revealing that she doesn’t consider herself as a landlord, and she is more like a roommate to the TV star.

Ellen also took a moment to clear some online rumors about her marriage, revealing that she is “not having marital troubles,” and she is not living with the actress because she was “kicked out” of her house.

“We sold our house here in Beverly Hills and I needed a place to stay and you were kind enough to say, ‘Yes, stay at my house‘,” she shared.