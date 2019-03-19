Is Rosario Dawson America's future First Lady?

03/19/2019 Rosario Dawson, Ariana Grande, Kate Middleton and The Queen make headlines in today's HOLA! America for their activist roles in world politics
Camila Cabello is enjoying the success she has worked so hard for, today we look back at her musical and personal past.
The 'Riverdale' and '90210' actor suffered massive stroke
The Beckham family, David, Victoria, and kids hit the slopes for a relaxing family vacation after some hectic London Fashion Week days.
Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef looked more in love than ever while enjoying a sun-kissed, kids free, vacation in Puerto Rico.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moroccan recap, Bradley Coopers love history, and Ariana Grande making it BIG!
Edgy and experimental, Beyond the Mag's Sophia Macks brings New York street style to the front and center with Claudia Torres Rondón. Watch as they play dress-u ...
he actress stars as Zoe, the young head of a makeup empire, in the film alongside J.Lo
La influencer se abre a sus seguidores a través de las preguntas que ellos mismos la hicieron