 The royal connection between Heidi Klum's Italian wedding and Grace Kelly's wedding reception | HOLA! TV
Back

HOLA! America

The royal connection between Heidi Klum's Italian wedding and Grace Kelly's wedding reception

Latest videos from this show

Now Playing
The royal connection between Heidi Klum's Italian wedding and Grace Ke ...

2
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are changing the world with this social ...

3
Royal Fashion 101? There’s a course for that! Find out what college co ...

4
David Beckham’s dream comes true - watch him celebrate his new familia ...

5
Wedding bells are ringing, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty will soon tie ...

6
Shawn calls her Señorita, and Camila is loving it! The stars take on M ...

7
The secret is out! Jennifer Aniston’s latest beauty tricks will blow y ...

8
Women power in full swing! See the woman taking strides in Hollywood

9
Behind the scenes pics from JLo’s EPIC birthday bash in Miami - you wo ...

10
Birthday girl Jennifer Lopez is the style, musical, fashion icon we al ...