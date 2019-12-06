 Discover Taylor Swift's sweet gesture towards long-time frenemy, Katy Perry | HOLA! TV
Back

HOLA! America

Discover Taylor Swift's sweet gesture towards long-time frenemy, Katy Perry

Latest videos from this show

Now Playing
Discover Taylor Swift's sweet gesture towards long-time frenemy, Katy ...

2
Find out what Irina Shayk is doing as she moves on from Bradley Cooper

3
Jennifer Lopez kicks off 'It's my Party Tour' with daughter Emme's sur ...

4
2019 roundup: Check out the celebs who are back in the dating world

5
Seems like JLo has a new publicist- find out who it is!

6
Kylie's make-up is sold out, but don't cry over it! Here is her latest ...

7
Daily Roundup: Look back at JLo's most unique looks

8
Discover Rosalia, the Spanish artist who influences the influencers

9
HOLA! DAILY ROUNDUP: Inside the star-studded 'Big Little Lies' premier ...

10
True love! This is how the Royals, A-rod and the Jonas' prioritize fam ...