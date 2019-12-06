Home
(current)
Shows
Back
HOLA! America
Discover Taylor Swift's sweet gesture towards long-time frenemy, Katy Perry
06/12/2019
nkXK8aGy
Latest videos from this show
Now Playing
Discover Taylor Swift's sweet gesture towards long-time frenemy, Katy ...
2
Find out what Irina Shayk is doing as she moves on from Bradley Cooper
3
Jennifer Lopez kicks off 'It's my Party Tour' with daughter Emme's sur ...
4
2019 roundup: Check out the celebs who are back in the dating world
5
Seems like JLo has a new publicist- find out who it is!
6
Kylie's make-up is sold out, but don't cry over it! Here is her latest ...
7
Daily Roundup: Look back at JLo's most unique looks
8
Discover Rosalia, the Spanish artist who influences the influencers
9
HOLA! DAILY ROUNDUP: Inside the star-studded 'Big Little Lies' premier ...
10
True love! This is how the Royals, A-rod and the Jonas' prioritize fam ...
SUBSCRIBE
Home
HOLA! Videos
Celebrities
Royals
Health & Beauty
Fashion
Lifestyle
En español
Subscribe to
Horoscope
Magazine