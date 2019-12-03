 Celebrities' ink, confessions and love stories | HOLA! TV
HOLA! America

Celebrities' ink, confessions and love stories

In today's episode we'll take a look at celebs who have shown off their tattoos, learn about who have gotten new ones, and get the latest on celebrity couples and beauty tricks.

Latest videos from this show

In today's episode we'll take a look at celebs who have shown off their tattoos, learn about who have gotten new ones, and get the latest on celebrity couples and beauty tricks.

Love, life, and humankind

In today's episode we'll backtrack through JLo's love life, discover Justin Bieber's weekend revelation, and see how Wilmer Valderrama and other latin celebriti ...

Women power is in full swing!

Todays' episodes joins multiple celebrities as we celebrate International Women's Day

Taylor Swift shares her wisdom while the Queen joins Instagram

Taylor Swift is jumping on the birthday lessons band-wagon, the star shared her 30 lessons before 30 while the Queen joined social media. Ben Affleck is startin ...

HOLA! AMERICA: Love is a tricky thing

In today's episode we find out which celebrity couple announced their wedding date, who got engaged, and which couples are no-longer.

Honoring Karl Lagerfeld, remembering Luke Perry, and welcoming Kylie t ...

In this episode of HOLA! AMERICA we'll see Chanel's tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, remember Luke Perry, and welcome Kylie Jenner to the billionaire's club.

HOLA! AMERICA: Celebrity kids take headline and give us plenty to cele ...

David Beckham and Adamari Lopez are celebrating their children's birthdays this week, while Camila Cabello is celebrating her own by looking back on what she le ...

2000s Rewind: Miley Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers are back on top

Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, Duke Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle make today's headlines truly ruling the world.

Royal fun, new music, and February love

Find out what your favorite royal couple has been up to this week and which celebrities will soon surprise us with new hits!

HOLA! AMERICA: Valentine's Day love continues to bloom

Jennifer Lawrence, Katy Perry and Ariadna Gutierrez are engaged! Learn more about their engagements and catch up with Prince William and Kate Middleton in today ...