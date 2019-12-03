Celebrities' ink, confessions and love stories

03/12/2019 In today's episode we'll take a look at celebs who have shown off their tattoos, learn about who have gotten new ones, and get the latest on celebrity couples and beauty tricks.
In today's episode we'll backtrack through JLo's love life, discover Justin Bieber's weekend revelation, and see how Wilmer Valderrama and other latin celebriti ...
Todays' episodes joins multiple celebrities as we celebrate International Women's Day
Taylor Swift is jumping on the birthday lessons band-wagon, the star shared her 30 lessons before 30 while the Queen joined social media. Ben Affleck is startin ...
In today's episode we find out which celebrity couple announced their wedding date, who got engaged, and which couples are no-longer.
In this episode of HOLA! AMERICA we'll see Chanel's tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, remember Luke Perry, and welcome Kylie Jenner to the billionaire's club.
David Beckham and Adamari Lopez are celebrating their children's birthdays this week, while Camila Cabello is celebrating her own by looking back on what she le ...
Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, Duke Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle make today's headlines truly ruling the world.
Find out what your favorite royal couple has been up to this week and which celebrities will soon surprise us with new hits!
Jennifer Lawrence, Katy Perry and Ariadna Gutierrez are engaged! Learn more about their engagements and catch up with Prince William and Kate Middleton in today ...