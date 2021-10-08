Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attended a Frida Kahlo art exhibit and looked the part, with a bright pink dress and a flower crown. The fashionable Queen was in attendance at the event to celebrate the opening of Viva la Frida! Life and Art of Frida Kahlo, at the Drents Museum in Assen.

The gallery unites two of Frida’s most popular museum collections, the collection from the Museo Dolores de Olmedo and the one belonging to the Museo Frida Kahlo, both on loan from Mexico. This marks the first time these collections make an appearance together within one venue.

Maxima is a fan of Kahlo’s work, something that can be appreciated from her irreverent and vibrant fashion sense.