A royal goodbye! Princess Leonor of Spain’s family saw her off at the airport prior to her big move to the UK. Queen Letizia, King Felipe and Infanta Sofia accompanied the 15-year-old royal to Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez Airport to say goodbye to the Princess, who is a new student at the UWC Atlantic College located in Wales. Casa de S.M. el Rey shared photos from the family’s goodbye in Madrid, showing the future Queen of Spain sweetly hugging her parents and younger sister.

