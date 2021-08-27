Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Princess Leonor is starting a new phase in her life. As the eldest daughter of King and Queen of Spain, Felipe and Letizia, Princess Leonor is just starting her studies in the international school of UWC Atlantic College, located in the Vale of Glamorgan, in Wales.
The school is located in one of the oldest buildings in the country, a place filled with history and magic. Have a look at some of the sights below:
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!