Say cheese! Prince Julian of Sweden flashed a bright smile in his official christening portraits. The Swedish Royal Court released on Wednesday three new photos of the royal baby taken after his christening. Social media users were quick to react to the adorable pictures with one commenting, “What a lovely baby Julian is always happy and laughs at one of the pictures! 🌹👶.” Another wrote, “What a wonderful smile on Prince Julian! ❤.”

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip’s youngest son was christened on Aug. 14, at Drottningholm Palace Chapel. The service was attended by Julian’s big brothers, Prince Gabriel and Prince Alexander, as well as the Swedish royal family: King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar, Princess Madeleine, Christopher O’Neill, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne.

Scroll to see Prince Julian’s official christening portraits featuring his parents and older brothers...