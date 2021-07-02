The Duchess of Cambridge ’s facial expressions were the winners off the court on day five of Wimbledon. Kate, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, made her stylish return to the tennis tournament on Friday where she exhibited a range of emotions inside the Royal Box. Prince William ’s wife could not contain her excitement (or stress!) as she watched the action on the court.

The Duchess, who has said in the past that Wimbledon was “very much part of my growing up,” has become known for her reactions at the tournament over the years.

Scroll to see Kate’s best facial expressions from her first Wimbledon 2021 appearance...