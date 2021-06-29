Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Talk about goals! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their eldest son Prince George were dressed to the nines on Tuesday as they cheered on England in the 2020 UEFA European Championship. The royal trio was spotted singing the National Anthem, greeting David Beckham and celebrating in the stands after their team defeated Germany to advance to the quarterfinals.
Scroll to see all of the best photos of Prince William , Kate and George...
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!