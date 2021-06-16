For centuries, British royals have been known for their unique and inspired hat fashion. Even if you don’t follow royal news, you probably have seen photos of their stylish and sometimes unconventional headgear. From Fascinator high-society headpieces, pillbox hats, elaborate floral or feathered tops, to tiny laced hats, their hat fashion is brash and never boring. And the best place to show these off is at the annual Royal Ascot, one of the most exclusive high society events of the year.

The Duchess Camila, Princess Anne, Sophie the Countess of Wessex, and many other fellow racegoers were seen donning some truly memorable hats during this year’s event.

