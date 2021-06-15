The Royal Ascot, a notorious British annual horse racing event, began today with some new covid-19 regulations, but with lots of excitement and great fashion. The pandemic prevented the event last year, but this year it’s back in full form.

This year, guests included royals such as Charles, the Prince of Wales, Camila, the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, her daughter, Zara Tindall, and Prince Edward, as well British elites and TV personalities.

