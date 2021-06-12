Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Queen Elizabeth II joined the Group of Seven summit on Friday, which marks Joe Biden’s first meeting with the queen since being elected president. Now, the queen has officially met every President of the United States since Harry Truman, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson.
Let’s take a look back at all of the times Queen Elizabeth II spent time with U.S. Presidents.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!