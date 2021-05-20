Princess Charlene of Monaco has returned to her homeland of Africa for a special reason. The former Olympic swimmer is currently on a wildlife conservation mission. The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa shared photos from the royal’s trip, which includes rhino conservation work.

Addressing the rhino crisis in a statement, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella ’s mother said: “This crisis has stolen almost 10 000 African rhinos from our beautiful earth.” She continued, “If we are to save these incredible animals from extinction, we have to do something. We cannot afford to lose anymore.”

Charlene, who is passionate about wildlife conservation in South Africa as well as fighting rhino poaching, was on hand as rangers darted rhinos from a helicopter and dehorned them. “Statistics show that South Africa’s rhino populations have fallen quite drastically. In the last ten years, poachers have relentlessly killed these rhinos, and they have not had time to recover. If we don’t act now, the rhino’s future in Africa is uncertain,” the Princess said.

Charlene added, “We have to protect our rhinos and their future by protecting and dehorning them, safely and as gently as possible. I’m passionate about playing a role in saving the rhino and championing their cause.”

Scroll for photos from the royal’s trip...