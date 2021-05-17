Queen Maxima, who turns 50 years old today, has shown us over the years that it pays to be daring and not be afraid of colors when it comes to fashion. This Dutch queen is very well known for her colorful and bold fashion.

In this gallery, you will see that either with fluorescent and bright colors, casual, cocktail or evening gowns, the Queen of the Netherlands is not afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. Wether, she is doing charity or attending a royal concert or diplomatic event, she always makes an impression with her style.