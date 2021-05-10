Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
On your mark, get set, have fun! Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella accompanied their father Prince Albert to the Monaco E-Prix on Saturday, May 8. The six-year-old twins were joined by their cousin Kaia Rose Wittstock, according to Paris Match. Princess Charlene ’s son, daughter and niece stole the show cheering and having a ball together at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Scroll to see the best photos from the family outing...
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!