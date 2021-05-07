Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg’s son Prince Charles is almost one years old! Ahead of the royal baby’s first birthday on Monday (May 10), the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg released four new photos of the little Prince.

Charles, who is second in line to the Luxembourgish throne, was born at the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital amid the pandemic in 2020. “Today is a wonderful day, for my wife and for myself. And probably the most incredible day that we will have in our life because to be able to greet a child that comes into one’s life is the most magical thing a couple can have,” the Hereditary Grand Duke said after the birth of his first child.

Guillaume added, “And this is exactly the experience we are living today that we are able to share also with our country people with Luxembourg as a country, and we are delighted to do so also at a time that is a bit more difficult, also especially for families that have been separated for a few months, which are now in the next few weeks going to be able to see each other again. A birth is a message of hope, it’s a blessing and I think this is what we are so happy to be able to share with Luxembourg, but also over the borders with all the different countries.”

