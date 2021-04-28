Prior to their royal wedding a decade ago, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge expressed their desire to one day have a “happy family.” During their 2010 engagement interview, Kate Middleton said, “I hope we’ll be able to have a happy family ourselves.”

When asked if they wanted a lot of children, Prince William answered, “I think we’ll take it one step at a time. We’ll sort of get over the marriage thing first and then maybe look at the kids. But obviously we want a family, so we’ll have to start thinking about that.”

Two years after tying the knot, the couple welcomed their first child Prince George in 2013, followed by Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in 2015 and 2018, respectively. Now with her own family, Kate is happiest when they are “outside in the countryside and we’re all filthy dirty.” See some of the couple’s sweetest﻿, albeit not dirty, moments with their children below...