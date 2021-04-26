Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating ten years of wedded bliss on April 29. Since their fairy-tale wedding at Westminster Abbey back in 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton have undertaken numerous tours and joint engagements, not to mention welcomed three adorable children— Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis . In honor of the couple’s tenth wedding anniversary, HOLA! USA is taking a look back at some of the most iconic photos of the Duke and Duchess over the years…
