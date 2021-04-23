Time sure does fly! If you can believe it, all three of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children are now in school. The couple’s youngest, Prince Louis attended his very first day of preschool ahead of his third birthday in 2021.

As with Prince George and Princess Charlotte ’s nursery school photos, Kate Middleton stepped behind the camera to photograph Louis on his first day of preschool. While Louis is enrolled at Willcocks Nursery School, his older siblings are students at Thomas’s Battersea, which Charlotte began attending in 2019.

Ever since George’s first day of school in 2016, Prince William and Kate have released photos of their children to mark their milestones. Take a look back at the Cambridge kids’ adorable school photos...