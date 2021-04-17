Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Today was the funeral of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. The ceremony which honored the longest serving British consort, took place at St George‘s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
This historical ceremony showed the times we are living in. Due to Covid-19 and due to the U.K.’s current regulations, it was a more intimate funeral with only 30 guests who exercised social distancing and wore masks.
Prince Philip’s funeral in photos: William, Harry and Kate reunite, the Queen grieves and more
Watch Harry, William and Kate leave Prince Philip’s funeral together
Meghan Markle sends moving sympathy gift and watches Prince Philip’s funeral at home
Watch Harry, William and Kate leave Prince Philip’s funeral together
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!