The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest with a traditional tribute on Saturday April 17, just a week after his passing. Queen Elizabeth and her royal family paid final respects to Prince Philip during his funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic only thirty guests were in attendance at the ceremony, including the prince’s beloved children and grandchildren like Princes William and Harry . Fortunately, the restrictions didn’t affect Philip’s approved funeral plans too drastically.

Scroll through to see some moving highlights from the emotional day, as the country honors the Duke’s legacy.