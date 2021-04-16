The Jaguar Land Rover that will be used to transport the coffin of Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh at his funeral on Saturday, pictured at Windsor Castle, Berkshire.

The modified Land Rover Defender TD5 130 chassis cab vehicle was made at Land Rover’s factory in Solihull in 2003 and Philip oversaw the modifications throughout the intervening years, requesting a repaint in military green and designing the open top rear and special “stops” to secure his coffin in place.

The Duke’s funeral will be held at Windsor Castle on Saturday following his death at the age of 99 on April 10.